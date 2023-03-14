'Zero tolerance, removal from service with immediate effect': Railways Minister Vaishnaw on TTE Pee-gate

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Railways takes strict action against the accused

Pee-gate scandal: Taking a strong exception to pee-gate row, Railways authority on Tuesday removed Ticket Examiner (TTE) who allegedly urinated on a woman on the Akal Takht Express between Amritsar and Kolkata.

"Zero tolerance. Removal from service with immediate effect," Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted with a removal letter issued by the Railways.

The accused was identified as Munna Kumar of Bihar, who was deployed on the Akal Takht Express. According to reports, the woman was sleeping when the TTE urinated on her. The woman woke up and raised an alarm and her husband managed to grab the TTE. Other passengers also woke up and thrashed the accused after which they handed him over to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The accused TTE was taken into custody

The TTE was detained by GRP and taken into custody. Navratna Gautam, in-charge of GRP Charbagh railway station said that the action was taken on the complaint of passenger Rajesh, a resident of Amritsar, whose wife faced the ordeal.

It should be noted here that a similar incident occurred on a flight a few months ago when a man who was intoxicated allegedly urinated on the woman seated next to him. The accused identified as Shankar Mishra, an Indian working in America, was detained and given a 4-month ban from flying on Air India aircraft.

Another recent incident had a drunk man urinating on a passenger sitting next to him on an American Airlines trip from New York to Delhi. Following that, the traveller was arrested at IGI Airport.

Air India modifies its in-flight alcohol service policy

Following the incident, Air India has modified its in-flight alcohol service policy wherein cabin crew have been told to tactfully refuse further serving of alcohol if needed.

According to the revised policy issued on January 19, guests should not be permitted to drink alcohol unless served by the cabin crew and the cabin crew be attentive to identifying guests that might be consuming their own alcohol. Further, Air India also issued a set of 'do's and don'ts' of service refusal.

