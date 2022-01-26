Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urges NTPC candidates to put grievances in proper mechanism | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, INDIA TV Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw.

The Railways suspended its NTPC and Level 1 exams on Wednesday after the candidates went on a rampage in some states alleging irregularities in the process whilst minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged them not to destroy public property and assured redressal of their grievances.

Speaking exclusively to India TV's Editor-In-Chief and Chairman, Rajat Sharma in Aaj Ki Baat, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the RRB's NTPC exam has 35,000 vacancies in which they have to shortlist around 20 per cent candidates, so according to this, around 7 lakh candidates were shortlisted.

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that some candidates raised the issue that many candidates were shortlisted in more than one category. They (candidates) also raised the matter that those shortlisted in more than one category should be seen as one just one.

The Railway's minister said that 20 per cent of candidates were shortlisted so that more candidates may get a chance. The exam was conducted transparently. The entire issue is about shortlisting of candidates, he said.

Responding to some candidates' issue that why graduates were allowed to appear in 10+2 category, Railways Minister said that 10+2 is the minimum eligibility to appear in the exam but how can they deny entry if a graduate is applying in the same category.

35,000 vacancies have been divided into 6 different categories... and if some candidates are getting shortlisted in more than one category then how can this be stopped... this would be against the law, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Around 1.25 crore candidates had applied for the exam... it's such a huge number... so the preparation of the exam had to be scaled up and despite Covid, all the arrangements were done smoothly, the Railways Minister said.

Conducting an exam for 1.25 crore candidates is not an easy task, Ashwini Vaishnaw added.

The Railways Minister appealed to the students to not get misguided. He urged students to put their views before the committee.

Railways Minister said that the committee which has been formed had to put its views within a time limit... 3 weeks time has been given to candidates to put their grievances forward.

Railways Minister asked candidates to give their exam sincerely and the government gives the guarantee of transparency. He asked students to put their grievances in proper mechanism and don't take law and order into their hands.

On students being lathi-charged (baton-charged), Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said nobody has the right to take law and order into their hands, or damage the railway's property.

