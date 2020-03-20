Image Source : TWITTER @PIYUSHGOYAL Railways take COVID-19 precautions, installs lifts without buttons in Jaipur Headquarters

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday shared measures to ensure hygiene and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Taking on to his official Twitter handle, he shared a photo of a unique mechanism to operate lifts without touching buttons. "Taking novel measures to ensure hygiene and prevent the spread of COVID-19, Railways installs unique mechanism to operate lifts without touching buttons at the North Western Railway Headquarters in Jaipur," he wrote.

The Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled 155 pairs of low-occupancy trains till March 31, as a precautionary measure to discourage non-essential travel and overcrowding in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak across the country. The Indian Railways has also suspended concessional bookings for all major categories of travellers except patients, students and divyangjan category for unreserved & reserved segments from March 20 midnight till March 31 to avoid unnecessay travel, the government said in a press release.