No hike in passenger fares, clarifies Indian Railway

The Indian Railways on Tuesday rejected reports of a possible hike in passenger fares, terming the claim "baseless". It said that no proposal was being considered to increase train fares.

"Certain sections of media have reported about the possibility of some hike in passenger fares. This news is baseless and without any factual basis. There is no proposal under consideration to increase fares. Media is advised not to publish or circulate such reports," the Indian Railways said in a statement.

