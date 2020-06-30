Railways to expand to 350 local trains in Mumbai from Wednesday

Image Source : PTI Railways to expand to 350 local trains in Mumbai from tomorrow

The Indian Railways has decided to expand local trains in Mumbai to 350 from Wednesday. 150 more services will be added to the existing services taking the total to 350 services, an official press release issued by Central and Western Railway stated.

As identified by the State government, essential staff including employees of Centre, IT, GST, Customs, Postal, Nationalised Banks, MBPT, Judiciary, Defence and Raj Bhavan are allowed. No service yet for general passengers, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal announced today.

The release, however, said that the number of services may be modified as per the requirement to ensure social distancing norms. These trains will halt at major stations only as that of fast locals. In the harbour line also, the trains will halt at major stations only, the release mentioned.

Presently, total of 200 services (100 DN and 100 UP) are being run. Out of these, 130 services are running between CSMT and Kasara/Karjat/Kalyan/Dombivali/Thane on main line and 70 services are running between CSMT and Panvel on harbour line.

Both the railway zones that cater to Mumbai had resumed their select suburban services, for essential staff only, from June 15.

