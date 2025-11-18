Railways cancel 24 trains across India amid foggy weather conditions, check full list A total of 24 trains have been cancelled on routes across states due to foggy weather conditions. The cancellations will come into effect from December 1. Red below to know the complete list of trains cancelled.

New Delhi:

With the onset of winter and foggy weather conditions in most parts of India, which often lead to poor visibility, the Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of as many as 24 trains on different routes, starting from December 1.

In the national capital, Delhi, along with several other cities and districts, temperatures are falling rapidly. The Railways have also begun preparations at its own level to deal with fog during the winter season.

As part of this effort, the East Central Railway has decided to cancel a total of 24 trains from December 1 until March 3. The railway zone has released a list of trains that will remain cancelled due to fog.

List of trains cancelled by Railways:

Train number 14112, Prayagraj Junction Muzaffarpur Express, will remain cancelled from December 1 2025 until February 25 2026.

Train number 14111, Muzaffarpur Prayagraj Junction Express, will remain cancelled from December 1 2025 until February 25 2026.

Train number 22198, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Kolkata Express, will remain cancelled from December 5 2025 until February 27 2026.

Train number 22197, Kolkata Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Express, will remain cancelled from December 7 2025 until March 1 2026.

Train number 12327, Howrah Dehradun Upaasana Express, will remain cancelled from December 2 2025 until February 27 2026.

Train number 12328, Dehradun Howrah Upaasana Express, will remain cancelled from December 3 2025 until February 28 2026.

Train number 14003, Malda Town New Delhi Express, will remain cancelled from December 6 2025 until February 28 2026.

Train number 14004, New Delhi Malda Town Express, will remain cancelled from December 4 2025 until February 26 2026.

Train number 14523, Barauni Ambala Harihar Express, will remain cancelled from December 4 2025 until February 26 2026.

Train number 14524, Ambala Barauni Harihar Express, will remain cancelled from December 2 2025 until February 24 2026.

Train number 14617, Purnia Court Amritsar Jansewa Express, will remain cancelled from December 3 2025 until March 2 2026.

Train number 14618, Amritsar Purnia Court Jansewa Express, will remain cancelled from December 1 2025 until February 28 2026.

Train number 15903, Dibrugarh Chandigarh Express, will remain cancelled from December 1 2025 until February 27 2026.

Train number 15904, Chandigarh Dibrugarh Express, will remain cancelled from December 3 2025 until March 1 2026.

Train number 15620, Kamakhya Gaya Express, will remain cancelled from December 1 2025 until February 23 2026.

Train number 15619, Gaya Kamakhya Express, will remain cancelled from December 2 2025 until February 24 2026.

Train number 15621, Kamakhya Anand Vihar Express, will remain cancelled from December 4 2025 until February 26 2026.

Train number 15622, Anand Vihar Kamakhya Express, will remain cancelled from December 5 2025 until February 27 2026.

Train number 12873, Hatia Anand Vihar Express, will remain cancelled from December 1 2025 until February 26 2026.

Train number 12874, Anand Vihar Hatia Express, will remain cancelled from December 2 2025 until February 27 2026.

Train number 22857, Santragachi Anand Vihar Express, will remain cancelled from December 1 2025 until March 2 2026.

Train number 22858, Anand Vihar Santragachi Express, will remain cancelled from December 2 2025 until March 3 2026.

Train number 18103, Tata Amritsar Express, will remain cancelled from December 1 2025 until February 25 2026.

Train number 18104, Amritsar Tata Express, will remain cancelled from December 3 2025 until February 27 2026.

Passengers planning train journeys on these routes between December 1 and March 3 have been advused to look for alternate train and plan their travel accordingly. It is worth noting that Indian Railways cancels many trains in northern India every winter due to fog related disruptions.

