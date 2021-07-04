Railways announces 7 special trains on these routes - Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI With cases coming down significantly Railways have not only resumed the halted trains but have also announced some special trains for passengers.

The Indian Railways was forced to stop operations of several trains due to the second Covid wave in the country. This was done to stop the spread of the virus and maintain. However, with cases coming down significantly, railways have not only resumed the services of several trains but also announced some special trains for passengers. These trains will start running from July 5.

With gradual unlock taking place across the country, train travel is again a necessity. Eastern Central Railways announced 7 special trains, three of which are Garib Rath specials. The trains will begin journey from Jogbani, Anand Vihar, Barauni, Saharsa, Gaya and Muzaffarpur.

Check the full list of these trains:

04069/04070 Jogbani - Anand Vihar Terminal - Jogbani Superfast Special 04066/04065 Anand Vihar Terminal Express Special 04533/04534 Barauni-Ambala Cantt-Barauni Harihar Express Special 04697/04698 Barauni - Jammu - Barauni Mauryadhwaj Superfast Special 04687/04688 Saharsa-Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Special 04073/04074 Gaya-Anandvihar Terminal-Gaya Garib Rath Special 04059/04060 Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Terminal- Muzaffarpur Garib Rath Special

Maintaining social distancing and abiding by COVID guidelines will be mandatory for travel in these trains. Seats will have to be reserved prior to the journey.

Latest India News