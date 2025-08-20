Railway staf saves woman from falling under train in Kerala’s Ernakulam station A railway employee in Kerala’s Ernakulam North Station saved a woman from falling under a moving train.

New Delhi:

A breathtaking rescue unfolded at Ernakulam North Railway Station in Kerala when a woman trying to disembark from a train lost her balance and nearly fell onto the tracks. The incident, which occurred on August 9, could have turned fatal if not for the immediate response by railway staffer Raghavan Unni, who quickly pulled the woman away from the moving train. The entire scene was captured on surveillance cameras and has since been widely shared on social media, sparking both relief and admiration.

Not the first case

This is not an isolated case. In 2022, a similar life-saving act took place at Tirur Railway Station in Kerala. An RPF head constable named Satheesh saved a minor girl who slipped while trying to board a moving train. In a video released by RPF India, the constable is seen reacting within seconds to pull the girl to safety, preventing what could have been a tragic accident.

Social media users lauded the officer’s bravery and attentiveness, with many expressing gratitude and admiration. “Well done sir. You have upheld your profession. We salute you for this amazing act,” one user commented.

Another frightening incident occurred at Muzaffarpur Railway Station in Bihar. CCTV footage showed a woman slipping while getting off a moving train and getting stuck between the train and platform edge. A nearby RPF officer ran to the scene and managed to rescue her in time.

While these rescues highlight the dedication and quick thinking of railway personnel, they also underline the need for improved safety measures. Some commuters have taken to social media to call for automatic door closure systems on suburban trains.

With inputs from Raghavan...