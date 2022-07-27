Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Railway Recruitment Scam: CBI arrests Bhola Yadav, former OSD to Lalu Prasad Yadav

Railway Recruitment Scam: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Bhola Yadav, who used to be the Officer of Special Duty (OSD) to Lalu Prasad Yadav when he was railway minister. He was arrested in the Railway recruitment scam case. Searches are underway at around four locations in Bihar; 2 in Patna and 2 in Darbhanga. Bhola Yadav was arrested from Delhi this morning.

One of the locations being searched in Patna belongs to Bhola Yadav's CA. As per sources, Yadav is said to be the kingpin of the railway recruitment scam case, that had taken place between the years 2004 and 2009.

It is alleged that prime properties in Patna were sold or gifted to the family members of the former minister in return for railway jobs to their owners and their families. On May 18, the CBI registered an FIR in this case against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and others.

