Railway ministry issues advisory amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, warns of espionage threats In a message circulated by the Railway Board, officials have been alerted that Pakistani operatives may pose as callers seeking confidential details regarding military train movements.

New Delhi:

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, the Ministry of Railways has issued a key advisory to its personnel, warning them of possible attempts by Pakistani intelligence agencies to extract sensitive military-related information.

In a message circulated by the Railway Board, officials have been alerted that Pakistani operatives may pose as callers seeking confidential details regarding military train movements. "Pakistani intelligence agencies may attempt to contact railway officials to obtain sensitive information about military trains," the message stated.

The advisory strictly instructs all railway personnel to refrain from sharing such data with any unauthorised individuals. "Any disclosure of information to unauthorised persons, other than designated military railway staff, will be treated as a breach of security and considered a serious threat to national safety," the Railway Board emphasised.

It is important to note that the Military Railway is a specialised wing of Indian Railways responsible for providing logistical support to the armed forces during operations, making it a vital link in the country's defence infrastructure. Notably, Railway officials have also been asked to remain alert, follow strict communication protocols, and report any suspicious contact immediately.

(Inputs from Anamika Gaur)