Railway Minister shares update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train; Here's when first phase will begin

New Delhi:

The first operational stretch of India’s much-awaited bullet train project is expected to begin services next year, with the Surat-Bilimora section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor set to be launched, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

Speaking at the HYSEA GCCS & IT Roundtable in Hyderabad, Vaishnaw said work on the country’s first bullet train corridor is progressing at a fast pace. He added that the project would be opened in stages, with different sections becoming operational gradually.

"The first bullet train project is right now under construction between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and the progress is immense. Next year, we will start the first section of the bullet train in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad section between Surat and Bilimora," he said.

The Minister explained that after the launch of the Surat-Bilimora section, other parts of the corridor would be introduced step by step.

"Then section by section immediately after that, we will go from Vapi to Surat, then we will go from Vapi to Ahmedabad, then Ahmedabad to Thane, then Ahmedabad to Mumbai. So that is the phase-by-phase, section-by-section opening we will start from next year onwards," Vaishnaw said.

Railway station redevelopment gains momentum across India

Vaishnaw also shared details about the ongoing "Nav-Nirmaan" programme aimed at rebuilding and modernising railway stations across the country. He said 261 stations have already been completed under the initiative, describing the pace of work as unprecedented.

Talking about the redevelopment of Secunderabad railway station, the Minister said the project is being carried out in a completely new manner while ensuring that train services continue without interruption.

"In the world, when they do a railway redevelopment work, they stop the traffic. We cannot stop the traffic. We have to be careful while the traffic is still there. We are constructing an air concourse, which is like a roof over all the platforms, while trains are actually moving. We are working very diligently with a focus on safety and quality," the Minister said.

Hyderabad to emerge as a high-speed rail hub

After the event at the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Vaishnaw said upcoming high-speed rail corridors would play a major role in connecting cities and boosting regional growth. He highlighted three proposed bullet train routes linked with Hyderabad — Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Chennai, and Hyderabad-Bengaluru.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given three high-speed bullet train corridors to Hyderabad, which will change its landscape. From Pune to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Chennai, and Hyderabad to Bengaluru--this will become a major game-changer for the entire region. Hyderabad will become the high-speed hub. It will bring a huge amount of development, and the economies of this entire region will become fully integrated," the Minister said.

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