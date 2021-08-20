Railway Minister travels in train from Bhubaneswar to Rayagada, seeks feedback from fellow passengers

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ASHWINIVAISHNAW Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday commenced the Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Bhubaneswar.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday undertook an overnight train journey from Bhubaneswar to Rayagada in Odisha. Vaishnaw was joined by his Cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan, the new Education Minister, at the Bhubaneswar railway station. Both Vaishnaw and Pradhan come from the coastal state.

As a part of the Jan Ahriwad Yatra, the newly inducted Union Ministers have been asked to travel to different parts of the country to establish a direct communication channel with the public.

As a part of the ongoing yatra, Vaishnaw boarded Rayagada-bound an Express train from Bhubaneswar last night. During his train journey, the Minister was seen interacting with fellow passengers. He sought feedback from the passengers and ideas to improve the services. Officials accompanying him were also seen briefing the Minister about several projects that are currently underway in the state.

"Thank you to our party workers and the general public for welcoming and congratulating us after arriving at Bhubaneswar airport with Union Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw," Pradhan tweeted in Odia.

"I talked to the passengers while walking around Bhubaneswar station. When talking to passengers, I asked about their various problems and benefits. Railways is committed to providing quality services to the passengers," Vaishnaw tweeted.

Ahead of the commencement of the journey, Vaishnaw told reporters at Bhubaneswar railway station that the station will be developed soon. "I have inspected the platforms at Bhubaneswar Railway Station. I have interacted with the passengers and found that they were happy with the general cleanliness of the station. I received many memorandums regarding the east entry of Bhubaneswar station. So I thought to inspect it too. It will be developed soon," he said.

The Jan Ahriwad Yatra is being organised to inform people about the achievements of the BJP-led central government in internal, external, economic, social, health spheres and programmes aimed at boosting employment through its focus on self-reliance. This would also be done through banners, hoardings and advertisements.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Maoist ultra involved in killing of 30 policemen arrested in Jharkhand

Latest India News