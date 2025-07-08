Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's father Daulal Vaishnaw passes away at AIIMS Jodhpur He was critically ill for the last few days and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Jodhpur. Daulal Vaishnaw was a seasoned lawyer and income tax consultant who practised in Jodhpur for many years.

Jodhpur:

Daulal Vaishnaw, the father of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, passed away on Tuesday morning. He took his last breath at 11:52 am at AIIMS Jodhpur. He had been ill for the past few days and was recently admitted to AIIMS Hospital in Jodhpur after his condition deteriorated.

Jodhpur AIIMS, in a statement, said, "It is with deep sorrow that we inform that Shri Dau Lal Vaishnav Ji, father of Hon’ble Railway Minister, passed away today on 08th July 2025 at 11:52 AM at AIIMS Jodhpur. He was critically ill for the last few days and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Jodhpur. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he could not be saved. The AIIMS Jodhpur family prays for the peace of the departed soul and expresses deep condolences to the bereaved family."

Daulatlal Vaishnaw was a native of Jivand Kala in the Pali district of Rajasthan and later settled in Jodhpur with his family.

Daulal Vaishnaw was a seasoned lawyer and income tax consultant who practised in Jodhpur for many years. His primary profession involved legal services and tax consultancy.

In addition to his professional career, he also held the position of sarpanch in his ancestral village, Jivand Kala, reflecting his strong leadership and connection to grassroots governance.