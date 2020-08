RailMadad 139 is now single all India helpline number for Freight and Parcel Queries

RailMadad 139 is now single all India helpline number for Freight and Parcel Queries Railways has issued a single all India contact helpline number — RailMadad 139 — with option 6 for Freight and Parcel Queries in view of the ongoing thrust on promoting freight and parcel traffic, the Railways Ministry informed on Friday.