'Rail Roko' agitation enters 6th day; farmers to now announce mass agitation across nation

The 'rail roko' agitation by farmers in Punjab has entered the sixth day today (Tuesday). This goes in continuation with the farmers announcing a protest against the three farm bills passed by parliament recently will be extended till October 2. Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have been squatting on rail tracks since September 24.
The protesters raised slogans against the Union government and demanded rollback of the “anti-farmer” laws. Meanwhile, trains continued to remain suspended in Punjab in the wake of the farmers' stir.
Rail Roko agitation LIVE updates:
09:31 am: Punjab: Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee sit on railway tracks in Devidaspura village of Amritsar
Punjab: Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee sit on railway tracks in Devidaspura village of Amritsar, wearing black clothes, in protest against #FarmBills (now laws). Their 'Rail Roko' agitation enters 6th day.
09:00 am: Punjab: 'Rail Roko' agitation in Amritsar, by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee -against #FarmBills (now laws), enters 6th day
Punjab: 'Rail Roko' agitation in Amritsar, by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee -against #FarmBills (now laws), enters 6th day. Visuals from Devidaspura village.
"On Oct 1, we'll announce mass agitation together with others across the nation," says Committee's General Secretary
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday had given assent to the three contentious bills -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.