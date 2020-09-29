'Rail Roko' agitation enters 6th day; farmers to now announce mass agitation across nation

Image Source : PTI Amritsar: Locals join farmers in their ongoing 'Rail Roko' or 'Stop the Trains' agitation, against the central government over newly passed agri-bills, at Devi Dass Pura village, 20km from Amritsar, Monday, Sep. 28, 2020.

The 'rail roko' agitation by farmers in Punjab has entered the sixth day today (Tuesday). This goes in continuation with the farmers announcing a protest against the three farm bills passed by parliament recently will be extended till October 2. Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have been squatting on rail tracks since September 24.

The protesters raised slogans against the Union government and demanded rollback of the “anti-farmer” laws. Meanwhile, trains continued to remain suspended in Punjab in the wake of the farmers' stir.

Rail Roko agitation LIVE updates:

09:31 am: Punjab: Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee sit on railway tracks in Devidaspura village of Amritsar

Punjab: Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee sit on railway tracks in Devidaspura village of Amritsar, wearing black clothes, in protest against #FarmBills (now laws). Their 'Rail Roko' agitation enters 6th day. pic.twitter.com/KKAzGpsrbD — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

09:00 am: Punjab: 'Rail Roko' agitation in Amritsar, by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee -against #FarmBills (now laws), enters 6th day

Punjab: 'Rail Roko' agitation in Amritsar, by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee -against #FarmBills (now laws), enters 6th day. Visuals from Devidaspura village.



"On Oct 1, we'll announce mass agitation together with others across the nation," says Committee's General Secretary pic.twitter.com/pdjn1EApzM — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday had given assent to the three contentious bills -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage