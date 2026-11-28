Several important trains operating under Northern Railway will face disruptions on November 30, 2026, due to ongoing development work, with the Railway announcing route diversions, rescheduled departures and operational restrictions.

According to information released by the Railway authorities, the changes will affect passengers travelling on the Balurghat-Bhatinda Express, Doon Express, Howrah-Anand Vihar Special and Dehradun-Howrah Kumbh Express. While one train will operate via an alternative route, two others will depart later than their scheduled times.

Some trains will also be regulated en route, potentially resulting in delays in reaching their destinations.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest train status and revised schedules before leaving for their respective stations.

Balurghat-Bhatinda Express to run via alternative route

The 15733 Balurghat-Bhatinda Express will operate on a diverted route on November 30. The train will now travel via Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Mirzapur, Prayagraj and Kanpur Central.

Previously, the train operated via Varanasi, Sultanpur and Lucknow Charbagh.

Due to the route diversion, the train will not halt at 15 stations along its usual route. These include Varanasi, Jalalganj, Zafarabad, Jaunpur City, Shri Krishna Nagar, Harpalganj, Koiripur, Lambhua, Sultanpur, Musafirkhana, Nihalgarh, Akbar Ganj, Haidergarh, Lucknow Charbagh and Unnao.

Passengers scheduled to board or alight at these stations have been advised to make alternative arrangements.

Doon Express departure delayed by two hours

The 13009 Howrah-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Doon Express will depart two hours later than its scheduled time on November 30.

The train, which normally leaves Howrah at 8:25 pm, will now depart at 10:25 pm. It will also be delayed by 180 minutes en route to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction.

The delay is expected to affect passengers travelling on the train, particularly those with onward connections.

Howrah-Anand Vihar Special rescheduled

The 03009 Howrah-Anand Vihar Special will also depart two hours later than its scheduled time.

Instead of leaving Howrah at 11:55 pm on November 30, the train will now depart at 1:55 am on December 1. It will also be regulated for 120 minutes en route to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction.

Meanwhile, the 13038 Dehradun-Howrah Kumbh Express will be regulated for 120 minutes during its journey, potentially causing delays in reaching its destination.

Railway officials have urged passengers to verify the revised departure timings and routes before commencing their journeys. Updated information can be obtained through the official railway website, helpline services or the concerned railway stations.

The disruptions come amid ongoing railway infrastructure development work aimed at improving operational efficiency and connectivity.

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