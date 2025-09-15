Raids at 25 gangster hideouts across Delhi, Haryana and NCR; 380 police personnel deployed in operation Delhi Police’s Dwarka district launched a large-scale operation targeting gangster networks operating across Delhi and Haryana. Simultaneous raids were carried out at 25 locations linked to the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and Vicky Takkar gangs.

New Delhi:

The Dwarka District Police carried out simultaneous raids at 25 locations across Delhi and Haryana, targeting the hideouts of notorious gangster syndicates. The operation, led by DCP Dwarka, involved 25 police teams and 380 personnel, marking one of the largest anti-gang operations in the region this year. Out of the 25 raid spots, 19 were located in Delhi and 6 in Haryana-NCR. The crackdown focused on the criminal networks of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and Vicky Takkar, both of whom have been on police radar for multiple high-profile crimes, including extortion, murder, and arms trafficking.

What was recovered during the raids?

The police recovered an extensive cache of cash, weapons, and luxury items during the raids:

₹35 lakh in cash

Gold jewellery worth approximately ₹50 lakh

8 pistols, 29 live cartridges, and 3 magazines

A bulletproof Toyota Fortuner and an Audi car (PB 13 BN 0004)

14 high-end luxury watches, laptops, iPads, a cash-counting machine, and walkie-talkie sets

26 detained, 6 key gangsters arrested

A total of 26 individuals were detained, out of which 6 have been formally arrested. All the arrested accused are closely linked to either the Nandu or Vicky Takkar gang.

Details of Main Arrested Accused: