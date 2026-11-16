'The fun-loving, smiling mother disappeared': Rahul recalls how Rajiv Gandhi's killing changed Sonia forever

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's death on May 21, 1991, shook the entire nation. But for Sonia Gandhi, the loss for personal and unprecedented. Till now, hardly anyone had any idea how the loss affected Sonia, but on Monday, Rahul Gandhi revealed how Rajiv's unfortunate demise changed her mother completely.

Speaking at the book launch event of Sonia's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha said the veteran Congress leader was a 'fun-loving and smiling mother', but this trait of her disappeared after Rajiv's death.

He said the assassination was a 'terrifying period' for Sonia as "she knew it was going to happen". And after his killing, another journey began for Sonia, he said.

"And then my father disappeared. And then she began another journey. The different mother, the fun-loving mother, the smiling mother, disappeared," the former Congress president said, "Why? Because literally, the flame of her life had gone out. I cannot put it in any other way."

'My mother not an introvert'

Rahul, a Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, said people generally believe that Sonia is an extrovert person, but that is not true. However, after Rajiv's death, Sonia had a tendency of "going into herself", he underlined.

"Everybody thinks my mother is an introvert. She's not an introvert at all. She's a complete extrovert. She was an extrovert. She would talk to anybody. She would speak about anything to anybody until the day my grandmother died. And then even more so when my father died. Then she becomes... She goes into herself," he said.

'She's a four-time cancer survivor'

Addressing the gathering, Rahul applauded her mother's courage and said she has been a four-time cancer survivor. For him, this is a "very powerful thing", Rahul emphasised, underling that Rajiv would be proud of Sonia of the book launch.

"Not once, not once in my life have I seen her scared. Not once have I seen her back down. And so I wanted to," Rahul said.

"She told me, no, you're going to say something political. I said, no, I'm not going to say something political. But the reason I wanted to give this three-minute, five-minute speech is because Mummy, Papa loved you, but I cannot even tell you how proud he would be of you," he added.

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