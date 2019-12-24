Country should be wary of 'petrol bombs' Rahul & Priyanka: Haryana min

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday described Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as "petrol bombs" and said the people should be wary of them. "Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are petrol bombs. Wherever they go, they try to ignite fire. The countrymen should remain alert from them," he told the media here.

Vij made the bizarre remark amid a political row over stopping the Gandhis from crossing into Meerut to meet families of the victims of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

No stranger to controversies, Anil Vij, faced massive backlash during the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 when he abused the protestors in Ambala. He is also known for taking a dig at opposition leaders from time to time. During the Balakot strikes, Vij tweeted, "The next time there is a strike on Pakistan-based terrorists, then one of mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) leaders should be made to stand there so that they can count the bodies."

