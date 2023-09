Follow us on Image Source : ATUL BHATIA, INDIA TV IRS officer and Special Director of Enforcement Directorate, Rahul Navin, appointed as in-charge director of the probing agency

Internal Revenue Service (IRS) officer Rahul Navin has been appointed in-charge director of Enforcement Directorate, an official order said on Friday.

Rahul Navin, who is the special director, Enforcement Directorate has been appointed as in-charge director till the appointment of a regular director or until further orders.

More to follow...

Latest India News