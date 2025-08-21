Rahul Mamkootathil resigns as Kerala Youth Congress chief after Malayalam actor's harassment allegations Malayalam actor Rini Ann George alleged that the party dismissed complaints without taking action, though she refrained from naming the accused. In contrast, writer Honey Bhaskaran openly accused the MLA of misconduct.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Palakkad MLA and Kerala Youth Congress State president P Rahul Mamkootathil on Thursday resigned from his post after facing harassment allegations made by Malayalam actor and former journalist Rini Ann George and writer Honey Bhaskaran. He announced this while speaking to reporters at his residence in Adoor, Pathanamthitta.

The MLA announced his resignation from the party post shortly after Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, asserted that no one found guilty would be spared.

What did Rahul Mamkootathil say?

He began the press conference by revealing that earlier in the day, he had spoken to the opposition leader, as well as senior KPCC and AICC leaders.

"They did not demand my resignation. The actress is my friend, and I don't believe the person she mentioned was me. She is my good friend and will remain so. I believe that I have not done anything against the law or the Constitution of the country until now," he said.

He announced his resignation only at the end of the press conference. "At a time when the state government is facing severe protests and allegations, Congress leaders and party workers should not spend their time and energy on such matters. Hence, I have decided to resign from the post of Youth Congress president. I still believe that I have not committed any illegal act," he said.

After announcing his resignation, Mamkootathil refused to speak further about the matter and went inside his house.

What are the allegations against Rahul Mamkootathil?

Rini accused the Congress MLA of sending her offensive messages on multiple occasions and inviting her to a hotel. George stated that when she threatened to inform his party, the leader challenged her to do so. She did not disclose the leader's name or party.

George claimed she had informed the party leadership about the incident, alleging that wives and daughters of several politicians had faced similar experiences with the leader. She questioned, "I want to ask which woman these politicians who were unable to protect the women in their family will protect?".

She further alleged that despite her complaint, the leader continued to receive opportunities within the party. George said she decided to speak out after seeing similar allegations by other women on social media, many of whom remained silent. "I decided to speak as I saw recently on social media that many women have faced similar issues. None of these women are speaking a word about it. So I thought of speaking for all," she added.

Later, Honey, in her Facebook post, alleged that Rahul messaged her on her social media account. She said initially it was about travel, and she responded to it, but there was a series of messages from him. When she realised he had no intention of stopping, she stopped responding to his messages. She said that she got to know through Youth Congress workers that he had badmouthed her, and that she had initiated the conversation.

(With agencies inputs)