Rahul Mamkootathil, expelled Congress MLA, sent to three-day police custody in sexual assault case Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, expelled from the Congress party amid mounting allegations, was arrested late Saturday night by Kerala Police in connection with a fresh sexual assault complaint.

Thiruvalla (Kerala):

A Kerala court in Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday granted custody of expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil to the police for three days in a sexual assault case. Mamkootathil was arrested on Sunday in Palakkad in connection with a third sexual assault case.

A Judicial First Class Magisterial court in Thiruvalla granted the MLA's custody to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the cases of sexual assault, booked against him.

He was protected from arrest by the Kerala High Court in the first two cases of sexual assault against him.

A third sexual assault case was recently registered against the Palakkad MLA following a complaint lodged by a native of Kottayam district on January 8.

The woman, who is currently in Canada, gave her statement to the police via video conference.

Also Read: Kerala: Rahul Mamkootathil, expelled Congress MLA, arrested in sexual assault case by crime branch

Also Read: Kerala: Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil sent to 14-day judicial custody; BJP, DYFI launch protest