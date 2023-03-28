Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Without prejudice to my rights, I will abide...' Rahul Gandhi to LS Secretariat over bungalow eviction notice

Bungalow Eviction Notice: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday wrote a letter to Deputy Secretary, MS Branch, Lok Sabha Secretariat over the notice to vacate his govt bungalow. In the letter, Rahul Gandhi said that "without prejudice to his rights", he will abide by the details of their letter on the vacation of his official bungalow. Following his disqualification from the lower house after his conviction in a defamation case last week, Rahul Gandhi was served a notice to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22.

"I owe the happy memories of my time spent here" says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi was on Monday served a notice to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of the Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case last week, official sources said. Thanking the Secretariat for their letter of March 27, 2023 regarding the cancellation of his accommodation at 12 Tughlak Lane, Gandhi said, "As an elected member of the Lok Sabha over the last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here."

"I will abide by the details"

"Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," he said in his letter to MS branch of the Lok Sabha Secretariat which had sent him the notice.

The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha took the decision following which the secretariat of the House served the notice on the former Congress president, a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005.

Local court in Gujarat convicted Gandhi

A local court in Gujarat had convicted Gandhi in a criminal defamation case on March 23 and sentenced him to two years in jail. The two-year jail term triggered his disqualification as a Lok Sabha member from the date of the verdict. Gandhi was granted bail to allow him to appeal to a higher court in a month.

A senior official said a Member of Parliament (MP) has to vacate the official bungalow within one month of losing his membership.

(with inputs from PTI)

