Rahul Gandhi writes congratulatory message to new UK PM Starmer, hails Sunak's 'dedication to public service'

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wrote to newly elected UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak, who was ousted from the office in the July 4 general elections. He congratulated Starmer on the victory and also hailed the former British prime minister's dedication to public service and commitment to the British people.

Rahul congratulates Starmer

Extending greetings on the Labour Party's massive electoral triumph in the UK, the LoP said that the victory is a testament to the power of politics that puts people first.

In his letter to Starmer, Rahul said his poll campaign's emphasis on economic growth with equality, better opportunities for all through stronger social services, and community empowerment clearly struck a chord with the people of the UK, reflecting their aspirations for a brighter future.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations on your remarkable electoral victory, a significant achievement for the Labour Party and for you personally," Gandhi said in his letter.

"As someone committed to these ideals, I congratulate you and the people of the UK for championing them. Your victory is a testament to the power of politics that puts people first. I also look forward to the continued strengthening of the bilateral relationship between India and the UK," he added.

He wished Starmer the best for this tenure and said that he looks forward to meeting the British prime minister in the near future.

On Friday, Keir Starmer became the UK's new prime minister after his Labour Party secured a landslide victory in a general election.

The Labour Party secured 412 seats in the 650-member House of Commons, up 211 from the 2019 elections.

Rahul’s message to Rishi Sunak

Rahul Gandhi also extended commiserations to the UK's Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak on the party's recent electoral defeat, saying victories and setbacks are inevitable part of democracy and "we must take both in our stride".

In his letter to Sunak, he hailed the former British prime minister's dedication to public service and commitment to the British people.

"I would like to extend my commiserations on the recent electoral outcome. Victories and setbacks are both an inevitable part of the journey in a democracy and we must take both in our stride," he said.

"Your dedication to public service and commitment to your people are commendable. I also deeply value the efforts you made to strengthen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office," he said.

