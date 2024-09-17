Rahul Gandhi wishes PM Modi on his 74th birthday: 'Wishing you a long and healthy life'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday. Taking to X he wrote, "Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you a long and healthy life."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Tuesday and wished good health and a long life for him. Prime Minister Modi turned 74 on Tuesday. "Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life," Kharge said in a post on X.

Congress alliance INDIA bloc partner and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also extended birthday wishes to PM Modi. "Heartiest wishes to honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. I wish you a long and healthy life," Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi.

Interestingly, PM Modi had on Monday alleged some individuals filled with hate and negativity are out to destroy India's unity and integrity, remarks coming in the backdrop of controversial statements made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the US. "Some people filled with negativity are targeting India's unity and integrity, intending to divide the country. Those filled with hate are not leaving any chance to defame India and Gujarat," he alleged. "When every Indian is striving to take the country forward, some filled with negativity want to destroy the unity and integrity of the country. They want to divide (do tukde, tukde of) the country," he added.