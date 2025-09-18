'Rahul Gandhi wants to create Nepal-like unrest in India': BJP hits back over vote chori charge Rahul Gandhi's explosive press conference alleging "vote chori" triggered a sharp counter from the BJP, with Anurag Thakur dismissing his claims as baseless and calling him frustrated after repeated election losses.

New Delhi:

A fresh political storm erupted on Thursday after Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi once again accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of orchestrating large-scale "vote chori" through manipulation of electoral rolls. Gandhi, who had earlier promised to drop a "vote chori hydrogen bomb," held a press conference where he presented what he called "undeniable proof" of systemic voter fraud.

Soon after the Congress leader’s remarks, BJP MP and former Union minister Anurag Thakur hit back, accusing Gandhi of peddling baseless allegations out of frustration. Thakur also accused Gandhi of attempting to create "Bangladesh and Nepal-like situations in India" by questioning democratic institutions. The BJP leader said Gandhi was undermining democracy and misleading the people after repeated electoral defeats.

Thakur questions Gandhi's leadership record

"The Congress has lost approximately 90 elections under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. His frustration is increasing day-by-day. He has made politics of allegations his ornament. It has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi to make incorrect and baseless allegations. Seeking apology and being reprimanded by courts have become a routine of Rahul Gandhi," Thakur said. Taking a dig at Gandhi's earlier remarks, Thakur added that while Gandhi promised a "hydrogen bomb," he showed up only with "firecrackers."

Gandhi alleges voter roll manipulation

Earlier during the press conference, Rahul Gandhi alleged that voter names were being deleted using software manipulation and fake applications. He claimed that minorities were being specifically targeted. To back his charge, Gandhi presented case studies from Karnataka's Aland constituency, adding that the "fraud was deliberate and widespread." Gandhi also claimed that he is "getting help" from people who are working for the Election Commission of India (ECI) in uncovering alleged vote fraud in the country.

"We have started getting help from inside the Election Commission. I am making it clear that we are now getting information from inside the Election Commission, this was not happening before, but now we are getting information from inside Election Commission, and this is not going to stop. India's people will not accept this. Once the youth comes to know that vote chori is happening then their power will come," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

ECI terms Rahul Gandhi's allegations baseless

The Election Commission of India dismissed all allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding "vote chori", mentioning that no voter's name can be deleted by a member of the public through online. "Allegations made by Rahul Gandhi are incorrect and baseless. No deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public, as misconceived by Rahul Gandhi. No deleting can take palce without giving an opportunity of being heard to the affected person," the ECI said in a statement. The ECI also said that allegations made by Rahul Gandhi against CEC Gyanesh Kumar are baseless and incorrect.

(With inputs from ANI)

