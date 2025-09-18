Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday held a news conference in New Delhi and accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of protecting "people who are destroying Indian democracy". Although the Congress leader clarified that the so called 'Hydrogen Bomb' was still expected he claimed that a "certain group of people" are systematically cutting the votes of minority groups who specifically vote for the Congress. The Congress leader further claimed that more than 6,000 votes have been deleted in the Aland Assembly constituency segment in Karnataka. Earlier, in a previous press conference, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the assembly segment of Mahadevpura in the same state also had fraud votes.
11:50 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
My duty to bring truth to protect democracy: Rahul Gandhi
As a patriotic Indian who loves the Constitution, it is my duty to bring truth to protect democracy, said Rahul Gandhi on vote theft allegations.
11:49 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
Democracy can only be saved by people of India: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that democracy can only be saved by people of India; the day they realise democracy, Constitution is being stolen, the work will be done.
11:47 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
Will Congress approach Court or any higher agency?
On being asked if he will approach the Court or any higher agency, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "Frankly, what I am doing here is not my work. My work is to participate in the democratic system. My work is not to protect the democratic system. That is the work of the institutions in India; they are not doing it, so I have to do it. By the end of our presentation, which will take 2-3 months, you will have no doubt in your mind that in India, vote theft has been done state after state, Lok Sabha after Lok Sabha elections..."
11:42 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
Our job is to present truth before you: Rahul Gandhi on 'vote theft'.
Our job is to present the truth before you; there are other institutions too, like the legal system, which should step in, said Rahul Gandhi on 'vote theft'.
11:41 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
Congress MP claims voter deletion form was filled and submitted within 36 sec
The Congress leader highlights another case where a person wakes up at 4:07 am and fills up a deletion form in 36 seconds. "I am asking the youth of India, try filling up the form in 36 seconds. We are pretty certain that this was done at a centralised level, at a call centre," he said. The Congress leader also alleged that the maximum deletion was in Congress' strongholds.
11:37 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
Identity of one person use to file 12 fake vote deletion forms in 14 minutes: Rahul Gandhi
At a press briefing, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed that the identity of one 'Suryakant' was allegedly used to file 12 fake vote deletion forms in 14 minutes. He also claimed that the vote deletion form of one 'Babita Chaudhary' had been falsely attributed to 'Suryakant'.
11:36 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
CEC Gyanesh Kumar vote-choro ki raksha kar rahe hai: Rahul Gandhi
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "... 'Gyanesh Kumar ji vote-choro ki raksha kar rahe hai. This is black and white evidence; there is no confusion in this..."
11:35 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
Karnataka CID had sent 18 letters to EC: Rahul Gandhi
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "Let's come to why I'm making such a direct accusation about Gyanesh Kumar. There is an ongoing investigation into this matter in Karnataka. The CID of Karnataka has sent 18 letters in 18 months to the Election Commission, and they have asked the Election Commission for some very simple facts. Number one, give us the destination IP from where these forms were filled. Number two, give us the device destination ports from where these applications were filed. And number three, most importantly, give us the OTP trails because when you file, you have to get OTP. 18 times in 18 months, the CID of Karnataka has written to the Election Commission for this, and they are not giving it. Why are they not giving it? Because this will lead us to where the operation is being done, and we are absolutely convinced where this is going to go."
11:34 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
Rahul has very clearly exposed it: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
On allegations made by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during the press conference, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "It is an organised effort. It is very clear that the Election Commission is involved in this effort. And Rahul has very clearly exposed it..."
11:31 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
This is still not the H bomb, it is coming: Rahul Gandhi
This is still not the H bomb, it is coming: Rahul Gandhi at press conference on vote theft allegations.
11:30 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
Rahul Gandhi explains how vote deletion is being done?
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "Let's talk about how this is being done and why I'm saying and we are saying that this is being done in a centralised manner and this is being done not using individuals but using software. Look at the serial numbers... A software is picking up the first name in the booth and using it to delete votes. Someone ran an automated program to ensure that the first voter at the booth was the applicant. That same person got cell phones from outside the state, used them to file the application, and we are pretty certain that this was done in a centralised manner and it was done at scale. This was not done at a worker level; this was done at a whole simpler level."
11:29 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
EC is defending 'murderers' of democracy by not providing details of voter deletions, alleges Rahul Gandhi
EC is defending 'murderers' of democracy by not providing details of voter deletions, alleged Rahul Gandhi.
11:29 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
'Mass deletions' of voters in Karnataka, Maharastra, Haryana, UP: Rahul Gandhi
"Mass deletions of voters in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana, and UP. CEC Gyanesh Kumar needs to stop protecting people 'murdering' Indian democracy," said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
11:27 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
Fake login was created to delete votes: Rahul Gandhi
During a press conference, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi showed 'evidence' of alleged vote theft in Karnataka, claiming that the theft happened specifically on the booths where Congress was winning. He further claimed that a fake login was created in the name of 'Godabai' and attempted to delete 12 votes.
11:26 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
Mobile numbers used from different states to delete voters: Rahul Gandhi
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "In Aland, 6018 applications were filed impersonating voters. The people who filed these applications actually never filed them. The filing was done automatically using software. Mobile numbers from outside Karnataka, from different states, were used to delete numbers in Aland, and it was done targeting Congress voters."
11:24 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
Rahul Gandhi gives deadline to CEC to release data
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "I want to tell the youth of India that they are defending the murderers of democracy. Our demand is that CEC Gyanesh Kumar has to release the details/data of these forms, OTPs within a week."
11:22 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
EC is defending 'murderers' of democracy: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi alleged that the EC is defending 'murderers' of democracy by not providing details of voter deletions.
11:21 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
Karnataka CID has started investigation seeking details from EC: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi further claimed that the Karnataka CID has started investigation seeking details from EC on deletions done, but EC not providing details.
11:21 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
Deletion of votes done in Congress stronghold: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi further said that the targeted deletion of votes done in Congress stronghold through planned action.
11:19 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
Backed up by 100 per cent truth: Rahul Gandhi on claims
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "I am not going to say anything on this stage that is not backed up by 100 per cent truth. I am somebody who loves my country, I love my constitution, I love the democratic process, and I am protecting that process. I'm not going to say anything here that is not going to be based on 100% proof that you can determine."
11:18 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
Deletion of votes done in centralised manner using software: Rahul Gandhi
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has alleged that voter names were deleted in centralised manner using software and not through individuals.
11:14 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
Cell phone numbers used to delete voters: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi introduced a 63-year-old woman named Godabai, who had allegedly filed a voter deletion application. Playing her video statement, Gandhi highlighted her claim that she had no connection with the application. He also displayed mobile numbers that were reportedly used in the deletion of voters. Another case he cited was that of Suryakant, whose 12 votes were removed. Gandhi then presented Suryakant in person, who addressed the gathering in Kannada.
11:12 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
Some groups of people 'systematically targeting' millions of voters: Rahul Gandhi
"Some force systematically targeting millions of voters for deletion across India… Different communities mainly who were voting for the opposition, Dalits, Tribals, minorities, OBCs, are specifically targeted. We had heard this many times and now we found 100% proof of it," said Rahul Gandhi.
11:09 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
6,000 votes deleted in Karnataka's Aland constituency: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi said, "Aland is a constituency in Karnataka. Somebody tried to delete 6018 votes. We don't know the total number of votes that were deleted in Aland in the 2023 election. They are much higher than 6,018, but somebody got caught deleting those 6018 votes, and it was caught by coincidence. What happened was that the booth-level officer there noted that her uncle's vote was deleted, so she checked who deleted her uncle's vote, and she found that it was a neighbour who deleted the vote. She asked her neighbour, but they said I did not delete any vote. Neither the person deleting the vote nor the person whose vote was deleted knew. Some other force hijacked the process and deleted the vote..."
11:07 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
CEC 'protecting' people who have 'destroyed' Indian democracy: Rahul Gandhi
Congress MP and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference, he said, "I am going to show you... the youth of India, the people of India today proof that is black and white, absolutely clear that the Chief Election Commissioner of India is protecting the people who have destroyed Indian democracy. I am also going to show you the method by which votes are being added and deleted and how that is done."
11:05 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
Rahul Gandhi 'hydrogen bomb' press meet begins
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's hydrogen bomb' press meet begins.
10:27 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
PM won't be able to show face to country after Congress's revelations: Rahul Gandhi
Addressing the concluding event of his Voter Adhikar Yatra on September 1, Rahul Gandhi had said his party will soon come out with a "hydrogen bomb" of revelations about "vote chori" and after that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to show his face to the country.
10:27 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
'Fasten your seatbelts': Congress ahead of Rahul Gandhi 'hydrogen bomb' press meet
10:26 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference today
Days after Rahul Gandhi hinted at dropping a "hydrogen bomb" of revelations on alleged "vote chori", the Congress announced that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will address a press conference on Thursday. "September 17, Special Press Briefing by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi at 10 am at Indira Bhawan Auditorium," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said on X.
He, however, did not specify the issue Gandhi would raise.
