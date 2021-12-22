Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Kerala: Rahul Gandhi to visit his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad.

Highlights Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Kerala on a two-day visit commencing on Wednesday

Rahul Gandhi will attend the remembrance meeting of C Moinkutty at 10:00 am

The Congress MP from Wayanad will travel to his own constituency at 3:00 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Kerala on a two-day visit commencing on Wednesday during which he will also visit his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad.

At 10:00 am, Rahul Gandhi will attend the remembrance meeting of C Moinkutty, an Ex-MLA in Parish Hall, Engapuzha, Kozhikode. Thereafter, at 11:00 am, Gandhi will flag off Rahul Brigade's Ambulance at Engapuzha, Kozhikode.

The Congress MP from Wayanad will travel to his own constituency at 3:00 pm and inaugurate the office of an MLA, T Siddique from Kalpetta LAC, Wayanad.

After the office inauguration, Gandhi will also inaugurate Achoor (Athimoola)- Chathoth Road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana at Pozhuthana, Wayanad at 4:00 pm.



