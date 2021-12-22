Kerala: Rahul Gandhi to visit his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad. 

Highlights
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Kerala on a two-day visit commencing on Wednesday
- Rahul Gandhi will attend the remembrance meeting of C Moinkutty at 10:00 am
- The Congress MP from Wayanad will travel to his own constituency at 3:00 pm
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Kerala on a two-day visit commencing on Wednesday during which he will also visit his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Kerala, from today his parliamentary constituency in Kerala''s Wayanad.
At 10:00 am, Rahul Gandhi will attend the remembrance meeting of C Moinkutty, an Ex-MLA in Parish Hall, Engapuzha, Kozhikode. Thereafter, at 11:00 am, Gandhi will flag off Rahul Brigade's Ambulance at Engapuzha, Kozhikode.
The Congress MP from Wayanad will travel to his own constituency at 3:00 pm and inaugurate the office of an MLA, T Siddique from Kalpetta LAC, Wayanad.
After the office inauguration, Gandhi will also inaugurate Achoor (Athimoola)- Chathoth Road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana at Pozhuthana, Wayanad at 4:00 pm.
(With agencies inputs)
