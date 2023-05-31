Rahul Gandhi again makes blunder about Dalits in 1980s- forgets it was his grandmother, Indira's era

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in US

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in the United States, targeted the Modi government for allegedly promoting atrocities against the minority community in India and added that the current situation is similar to the 1980s when the Dalits were targetted in Uttar Pradesh. "What is happening to Muslims in India today, happened to Dalits in the 1980s", Gandhi said, during an event in San Franciso on Wednesday, adding he will fight the circumstances with affection.

The latest attack by Gandhi came while speaking at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event in San Francisco in the United States. He alleged that the impact of some actions of the BJP-led government was being felt by minorities and people from the Dalit and tribal communities.

"It is being felt by the Muslims most directly because it is done most directly to them. But in fact, it is done to all communities. The way you (Muslims) are feeling attacked, I can guarantee Sikhs, Christians, Dalits, and tribals are feeling the same. You can't cut hatred with hatred., but only with love and affection," Gandhi said.

Rahul forgets Indira Gandhi was killed in the 1980s

However, like earlier, this time too, he has forgotten the era that he was referring to was led by his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, and his father, Rajiv Gandhi. Interestingly, both held the position of Prime Minister during the 1980s. Evidently, during the 1980s, the Khalistani movement and the violence in Punjab were at their peak.

1984 Sikh massacre

Besides, it was the same era when Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two of her bodyguards in retaliation for the military action at the Golden Temple as part of Operation Blue Star. Her brutal killing also led to the massacre of the Sikhs in Delhi in 1984.

Karamchedu massacre

Moreover, during, the 1985 Karamchedu massacre in Andhra Pradesh, Prakasam district was attacked by a large group of dominant caste armed with deadly weapons killing at least six Madiga men and raping at least three women. Later, after a month, the accused killed a woman who was witness to the massacre.

Meanwhile, BJP IT cell head, Amit Malviya also slammed the Congress leader for comparing today's situation with the 1980s when Dalits were tortured. In a tweet, he said, Rahul Gandhi heckled for the 1984 Sikh genocide (unleashed by the Congress), in America."

