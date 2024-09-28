Saturday, September 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Rahul Gandhi urges Jaishankar to address arrest of 37 Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka

Rahul Gandhi urges Jaishankar to address arrest of 37 Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka

Rahul Gandhi emphasised the unjust treatment of Indian fishermen and called on Dr. Jaishankar for swift diplomatic efforts to secure their release and the return of their seized boats.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee New Delhi Published on: September 28, 2024 18:32 IST
Rahul Gandhi and Dr. S Jaishankar
Image Source : PTI / AP Rahul Gandhi and Dr. S Jaishankar

In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has raised urgent concerns regarding the recent arrest of 37 Tamil fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities. The incident, which occurred on September 21, has sparked calls for immediate diplomatic intervention to secure their release.

According to Gandhi’s correspondence, the fishermen, who hail from the Mayiladuthurai Parliamentary Constituency, were apprehended while attempting to rescue a distressed Sri Lankan boat. Despite their efforts to seek assistance from Sri Lankan authorities, they were reportedly arrested on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line. The fishermen’s boats, described as community property, were also seized during the incident.

Advocate R. Sudha, a Member of Parliament from Mayiladuthurai, brought the issue to Gandhi's attention, highlighting the precarious situation of small-scale fisherfolk in the region. "These individuals were merely acting in good faith to assist those in distress," Gandhi noted in his letter. "It is troubling that their humanitarian efforts have led to such severe consequences."

The letter further condemned the repeated apprehensions of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, characterising these actions as unjust and detrimental to the livelihoods of many families. Gandhi urged the government to take a strong stance on the matter, emphasising the need for swift diplomatic efforts to ensure the fishermen’s release and the return of their seized boats.

In his conclusion, Gandhi reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the affected families and expressed hope for a prompt resolution to the crisis. "It is crucial that we stand by our fisherfolk and protect their rights," he stated.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement