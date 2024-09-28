Rahul Gandhi urges Jaishankar to address arrest of 37 Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : PTI / AP Rahul Gandhi and Dr. S Jaishankar

In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has raised urgent concerns regarding the recent arrest of 37 Tamil fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities. The incident, which occurred on September 21, has sparked calls for immediate diplomatic intervention to secure their release.

According to Gandhi’s correspondence, the fishermen, who hail from the Mayiladuthurai Parliamentary Constituency, were apprehended while attempting to rescue a distressed Sri Lankan boat. Despite their efforts to seek assistance from Sri Lankan authorities, they were reportedly arrested on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line. The fishermen’s boats, described as community property, were also seized during the incident.

Advocate R. Sudha, a Member of Parliament from Mayiladuthurai, brought the issue to Gandhi's attention, highlighting the precarious situation of small-scale fisherfolk in the region. "These individuals were merely acting in good faith to assist those in distress," Gandhi noted in his letter. "It is troubling that their humanitarian efforts have led to such severe consequences."

The letter further condemned the repeated apprehensions of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, characterising these actions as unjust and detrimental to the livelihoods of many families. Gandhi urged the government to take a strong stance on the matter, emphasising the need for swift diplomatic efforts to ensure the fishermen’s release and the return of their seized boats.

In his conclusion, Gandhi reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the affected families and expressed hope for a prompt resolution to the crisis. "It is crucial that we stand by our fisherfolk and protect their rights," he stated.