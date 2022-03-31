Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to commence 2-day Karnataka visit today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Rahul Gandhi to begin 2-day Karnataka visit today

With the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2023, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will embark on a two-day visit beginning today with an aim to strengthen the party, for which many meetings are scheduled, according to the sources.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Gandhi's visit to the state, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that he will be meeting senior leaders and will be looking to strengthen the party for the upcoming polls.

"He will be meeting senior leaders, frontal organisation, party executive committee. He will also visit the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office," Kharge said.

On Thursday (March 31), Gandhi is likely to visit Sree Siddaganga Math in Tumkur at around 4:00 pm by road. He is likely to pay respects to Dr Shri Shivakumara Swami on the occasion of his Jayanti.

On Friday (April 1), the Congress leader will visit the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office and attend the executive meeting with the frontals.

