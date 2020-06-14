A young and talented actor gone too soon: Rahul Gandhi

Image Source : FILE PHOTO A young and talented actor gone too soon, says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying a young and talented actor has gone too soon.

"I am sorry to hear about the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput. A young and talented actor, gone too soon. My condolences to his family, friends and fans across the world," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

The actor's body was found at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday morning in an apparent suicide case.

Rajput, 34, hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

He was known for his portrayals in TV serials like "Pavitra Rishta", films "Kai Po Chhe", "Shuddh Desi Romance", the biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichore", among several others.

Bollywood and social media reacted with shock and disbelief on hearing the news of Rajput's death.

