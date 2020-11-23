‘Cannot counter China by PR driven media strategy’: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt

Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi slams Modi government over reports of China establishing village in Doklam

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has renewed his attack on the Modi government over reports of China establishing villages inside Bhutanese territory in Doklam. In a tweet shared today morning, Rahul said that China’s geopolitical strategy cannot be countered by the Modi government’s “PR driven media strategy”.

"China’s geopolitical strategy cannot be countered by a PR driven media strategy. This simple fact seems to elude the minds of those running GOI," he tweeted. The Congress leader also tagged a media report that claimed that satellite imagery indicates that China has set up a village within Bhutanese territory.

Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in several disputed areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh for the last six months. It has emerged as the biggest military face-off after the Doklam episode in 2017. The situation in Ladakh deteriorated after Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off in May which spilled over to the next day before the two sides agreed to disengage.

Bhutan has, however, rejected reports of the China establishing villages inside its territory. "There is no Chinese village inside Bhutan," Bhutan Ambassador to India told ANI last week when asked whether China has set up a village inside Bhutan, a few kilometers from Doklam face-off site.

