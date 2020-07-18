Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rahul Gandhi accuses government of silently allowing Chinese occupation of Indian land

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took on Narendra Modi on Twitter and accused it of passivly allowing Chinese occupation of Indian land. He equated Government of India to former UK PM Neville Chamberlain who let Adolph Hitler have his way in the run-up to Second World War. Chamberlain is perceived by many to be a weak political leader.

"China has taken our land and GOI is behaving like Chamberlain. This will further embolden China. India is going to pay a huge price because of GOI’s cowardly actions," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has claimed that China occupied Indian land. On July 4, Rahul Gandhi shared a video and claimed that Ladakhis believed that China occupied Indian land.

Rahul Gandhi's tweet came after PM Narendra Modi's visit to Ladakh aimed at boosting soldiers' morale.

In a clear message to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the era of expansionism was over and that India's enemies have seen the "fire and fury" of its armed forces.

