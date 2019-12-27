Video: Rahul Gandhi dons kurta-pyjama, dances at tribal dance festival in Raipur

Image Source : INDIA TV Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg at tribal dance festival in Nagpur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inaugurated and took part in a 3-day National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur on Friday. Gandhi donned a traditional kurta pyjama and was seen dancing with tribals at the inauguration of Rashtriya Adivasi Nritya Mahotsav in the city. The national event will see the participation of over 1200 artists from across 25 states and Union Territories. The artists from six countries including Sri Lanka, Uganda, Belarus, Maldives, Thailand and Bangladesh will perform at the event.

The event, inaugurated by Rahul Gandhi also saw the presence of Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, along with the entire top leadership of the Congress in the state.

"This unique festival, it is an important step towards showcasing & protecting our rich tribal cultural heritage," Rahul Gandhi had tweeted earlier in the day.

#WATCH Chhattisgarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes part in a traditional dance at the inauguration of Rashtriya Adivasi Nritya Mahotsav in Raipur. pic.twitter.com/HpUvo4khGY — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

This, many perceive, to be the Congress' larger plan to reach out to the tribals who constitute a major chunk in both Chhatisgarh and Jharkhand.

Last December, Congress won Chhattisgarh with a humongous majority. The party along with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party in another tribal-dominated state - Jharkhand, just last week.

The Congress-JMM-RJD election plank in the state has been 'Jal, Jangal and Zameen', similar to the demand by the tribals community.

