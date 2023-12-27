Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from January 14

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rahul Gandhi

Congress on Wednesday announced that Rahul Gandhi will hold 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from January 14 to March 20 from Manipur to Mumbai. AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' will cover 6,200 km crossing 14 states including Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi made an "impromptu" visit to an 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar district and met a group of wrestlers including Bajrang Punia. A senior Haryana Congress leader from the district said Gandhi reached the "Virender Akhara" in the Chhara village early in the morning. He later interacted with the wrestlers including Punia. Gandhi was at the akhara for a couple of hours.

The states to be covered in the yatra include Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

About choosing Manipur as the starting point, Venugopal said, the state was an important part of the country and also the party wanted to begin the process of healing the wounds of people of Manipur. He said, while in the first phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi covered about 4,500 kms from Kanyakumari to Kashmir covering 12 states, this time he will cover 6,200 kms covering 14 states. This time the mode of the ‘yatra’ will be a bus with off and on walking stretches.

On whether the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) parties will also participate in the yatra, Venugopal said, the final details were being worked out.

Latest India News