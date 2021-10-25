'Mohammad Shami, we are all with you': Rahul Gandhi extends support as social media trolls target Indian pacer

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indias Mohammed Shami reacts after he was hit by three consecutive boundaries during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai, UAE.

As social media trolls linked Mohammad Shami's performance to his religion after India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in its opening match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday, many politicians, former cricketers have extended their support to the Indian pacer.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his support to Mohammad Shami and urged him to forgive those trolling him as they "are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love".

India lost their T20 World Cup opener by 10 wickets on Sunday with Shami emerging as the most expensive bowler on the night, leaking 43 runs in 3.

5 overs.

"Mohammad #Shami we are all with you. These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Several other politicians also rallied behind the cricketer with former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi condemning the targeting of Shami's religious identity by social media trolls.

Former and current India players, including Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh, also extended their support to Shami.

Shami has been one of India's best fast bowlers in recent times and has performed well over the last five years.

The trolls on social media linked his ordinary performance on Sunday night to his religion which did not go down well with fellow netizens with several of them offering support to the 31-year-old.

