Rahul Gandhi to embark on 5-day Europe trip in September | Details

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Europe next month and meet Europan Commission lawmakers in Belgium along with addressing students at a university in Paris. He is also likely to address the Indian diaspora at an event in Oslo in early September, sources said.

Notably, his visits abroad will come at a time when the crucial G20 Summit will be held from September 9 to 10 in the national capital. India currently holds the G20 presidency.

Check Gandhi's Europe schedule here

Rahul Gandhi to leave for Europe on September 3.

He is scheduled to meet European Parliamentarians in Brussels on September 7.

He is scheduled to be in Paris from September 8 to 9.

An interaction with students from the Pierre and Marie Curie University has been scheduled for September 8.

He will interact Indian community and meet French parliamentarians on September 9.

Gandhi is scheduled to reach Norway on September 10.

Supposed to interact with Indian diaspora in Norway on September 11.

He will return to India on September 14.

