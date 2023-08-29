Tuesday, August 29, 2023
     
  Rahul Gandhi to embark on 5-day Europe trip in September | Details

Published on: August 29, 2023
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Europe next month and meet Europan Commission lawmakers in Belgium along with addressing students at a university in Paris. He is also likely to address the Indian diaspora at an event in Oslo in early September, sources said.

Notably, his visits abroad will come at a time when the crucial G20 Summit will be held from September 9 to 10 in the national capital. India currently holds the G20 presidency. 

Check Gandhi's Europe schedule here

  • Rahul Gandhi to leave for Europe on September 3.
  • He is scheduled to meet European Parliamentarians in Brussels on September 7.
  • He is scheduled to be in Paris from September 8 to 9. 
  • An interaction with students from the Pierre and Marie Curie University has been scheduled for September 8.
  • He will interact Indian community and meet French parliamentarians on September 9.
  • Gandhi is scheduled to reach Norway on September 10.
  • Supposed to interact with Indian diaspora in Norway on September 11.
  • He will return to India on September 14.

