Rahul Gandhi to embark on 5-day Europe trip in September | Details

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Europe next month and meet Europan Commission lawmakers in Belgium along with addressing students at a university in Paris. He is also likely to address the Indian diaspora at an event in Oslo in early September, sources said.
Notably, his visits abroad will come at a time when the crucial G20 Summit will be held from September 9 to 10 in the national capital. India currently holds the G20 presidency.
Check Gandhi's Europe schedule here
- Rahul Gandhi to leave for Europe on September 3.
- He is scheduled to meet European Parliamentarians in Brussels on September 7.
- He is scheduled to be in Paris from September 8 to 9.
- An interaction with students from the Pierre and Marie Curie University has been scheduled for September 8.
- He will interact Indian community and meet French parliamentarians on September 9.
- Gandhi is scheduled to reach Norway on September 10.
- Supposed to interact with Indian diaspora in Norway on September 11.
- He will return to India on September 14.
