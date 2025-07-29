Rahul Gandhi to adopt 22 children who lost their parents in Pakistani shelling in Poonch during Op Sindoor The Poonch sector witnessed intense artillery shelling during Operation Sindoor following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has decided to adopt 22 children who lost their parents due to intense artillery shelling by the Pakistani Army in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir during Operation Sindoor.

Earlier in May, Rahul Gandhi had met the bereaved families who were affected by Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. During his visit, Rahul Gandhi called the shelling a major tragedy, noting that many lives had been lost and significant damage had occurred. He said he had spoken with the affected people to understand their concerns, and that they had asked him to raise the issue at the national level, which he assured them he would do.

"It was a big tragedy and many people have lost their lives. There has been huge damage. I spoke with the people and tried to understand their problems. They have requested me to raise this issue on the national level and I will do that," Gandhi said.

Poonch had witnessed heavy shelling during Op Sindoor

The Pakistan Army had resorted to heavy shelling in several sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, which was effectively responded to by the Indian Army. The intensity of Pakistani shelling was increased following India's military strikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May under Operation Sindoor.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on May 7 on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke. The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

