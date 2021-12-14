Why Rahul Gandhi thinks Centre needs 'tuition'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Why Rahul Gandhi thinks centre need 'tuition'

Both the houses of parliament have witnessed continued disruption over the suspension of 12 MPs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted the Centre on the continued disruption in Parliament. He said in a tweet that "Modi government needs tuition on the importance of debate and dissent in a democracy."

Meanwhile, the opposition parties decided after a meeting today that their members in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will march from Gandhi Statue till Vijay Chowk in support of the 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs. Both the houses of parliament have witnessed continued disruption over the suspension of MPs.

Twelve MPs — six from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and the CPI(M) — were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their “unruly” conduct in the Monsoon Session in August.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh will move two Bills in the Rajya Sabha to extend the tenures of directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) up to a maximum of five years from the present two years.

