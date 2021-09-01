Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over inflation: 'Increase in GDP is increase in gas, diesel, petrol prices'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over inflation.

Taking on the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday once again hit out at the Centre over inflation saying increase in GDP means hike in gas, diesel, petrol prices.

Addressing a presser, Rahul Gandhi said, "In the last 7 years, we have seen a new economic paradigm. Demonetisation on one side, and monetisation on the other side."

"First Modi ji said that he is undertaking demonetisation and Finance Minister says that she is undertaking monetisation. The people are asking what is undergoing monetisation, and what is being subjected to demonetisation?" Rahul Gandhi said.

Continuing slamming the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said, "Farmers, labourers, small and medium businesses, MSMEs, salaried class, government employees and honest industrialists are being demonetised. Who is being monetised? 4-5 friends of Narendra Modi ji - economic transfer is being done."

"Since 2014, Rahul Gandhi asked where has Rs 23 lakh crore have gone that the government has earned through petrol, diesel and gas prices," the former Congress chief asked.

"When UPA left in 2014, LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 410/cylinder. Today, it costs Rs 885/cylinder - a rise of 116%. Petrol was Rs 71.5/litre in 2014, today it's Rs 101/litre - a rise of 42%. Diesel was priced at Rs 57/litre in 2014, it's Rs 88/litre today," Rahul Gandhi said targeting the government.

ALSO READ | GST collection above Rs 1 lakh crore for second straight month; at Rs 1.12 lakh crore in August

ALSO READ | Narada sting: ED names TMC ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee in chargesheet

Latest India News