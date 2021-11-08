Monday, November 08, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 'No apology': Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at Modi govt on 5 years of demonetisation

'No apology': Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at Modi govt on 5 years of demonetisation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at the Modi government on 5 years of demonetisation saying there is no apology for it.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 08, 2021 22:06 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Image Source : PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Taking a swipe at BJP-led NDA government on 5-years of demonetisation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that note-ban was a planned step by the government in the interests of its friends for which people there is no apology.

"People would have forgiven the government had it been a mistake but demonetisation was intentionally a planned step by the government in the interests of its friends for which there is no apology," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

ALSO READPM Modi lays foundation stone for expansion of Pandharpur highways in Maharashtra

ALSO READ | Centre to buy 1 crore shots of Zydus Cadila's COVID vaccine at Rs 265 per dose

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News