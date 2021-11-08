'No apology': Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at Modi govt on 5 years of demonetisation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Taking a swipe at BJP-led NDA government on 5-years of demonetisation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that note-ban was a planned step by the government in the interests of its friends for which people there is no apology.

"People would have forgiven the government had it been a mistake but demonetisation was intentionally a planned step by the government in the interests of its friends for which there is no apology," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

