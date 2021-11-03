'Current inflation level is not a joke': Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at Modi government ahead of Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Meanwhile, after seven straight days of the hike, fuel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday.

A day before Diwali, senior Congress leader and former party President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the Prime Minister Modi-led government, saying that inflation is at its peak.

"It's Diwali," the Congress leader wrote on Twitter, "Inflation is at its peak. It's not a joke."

Rahul Gandhi further added, " I wish the Modi government had a sensitive heart for the public."

Meanwhile, after seven straight days of the hike, fuel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday. The petrol and diesel prices in the national capital today are Rs 110.04 and Rs 98.42 per litre respectively.

The price of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 115.85 and the diesel is Rs 106.62 per liter. Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 110.49 while diesel costs Rs 101.56 a liter.

