Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi, says 'His daily to-do list includes raising fuel prices...'

Taking a sharp dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (March 30) said that his daily to-do list includes raising petrol, diesel and gas prices, making farmers more helpless and showing hollow dreams of employment to the youth of this country.

Gandhi used the hashtag "RozSubahKiBaat" with his recent tweet attacking the prime minister on a range of issues today.

"Prime Minister's daily to-do list- how much increase in petrol, diesel and gas rates, how to stop discussion on people's expenses, how to show hollow dreams of employment to the youth, which public sector company to sell and how to make farmers more helpless," the former Congress president said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Wednesday, the petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to Rs 5.60 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol will now be sold at Rs 115.88 per litre, while diesel will be sold at Rs 100.10 (after an increase by 84 paise & 85 paise respectively).

In Chennai, petrol will now cost Rs 106.69 (increased by 75 paise), while diesel will cost Rs 96.76 (increased by 76 paise).

In Kolkata, the price of petrol was increased by 84 paise and will now cost Rs 110.52 per litre, while the price of diesel was hiked by 80 paise, following which it will now cost Rs 95.42 per litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

