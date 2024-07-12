India's future jostling in queues for job is reality of PM Modi's 'Amrit Kaal': Rahul Gandhi targets BJP

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (July 11) claimed that the disease of unemployment has taken the form of an epidemic in India, and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states have become the epicentre of this disease.

His remarks came over the incident of a stampede-like situation witnessed after some 800 people turned up for walk-in interviews held by a firm for 40 vacancies in Ankleshwar in Gujarat's Bharuch district.

Videos of a massive queue, marked by pushing and shoving as aspirants tried to get a toehold on a ramp leading to the entrance of a hotel where the interview was being held, went viral on social media. The railing of the ramp finally collapsed, leading to several aspirants falling off, though no one was injured.

Image Source : RAHUL GANDHI (X)Rahul Gandhi's post on X.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "The 'disease of unemployment' has taken the form of an epidemic in India and BJP-ruled states have become the 'epicentre' of this disease."

"The 'future of India' standing in queues for a common job is the reality of Narendra Modi's 'Amrit Kaal'," the former Congress chief said.

Mallikarjun Kharge hits out at BJP

Sharing the video, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also hit out at the BJP.

"This video is proof of the 'cheating model' that BJP has played on the people of Gujarat for the last 22 years. This video is also solid proof of the way the Modi government has snatched jobs from the youth and ruined their future for the last 10 years," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

"The BJP's promise of providing two crore jobs annually- Paper leak, recruitment corruption, education mafia, keeping government jobs vacant for years, knowingly not filling SC/ST/OBC/EWS posts, recruitment on contract by bringing schemes like Agniveer, and leaving crores of youth to wander from door to door'- has fallen prey to all these!" Kharge said.