Rahul Gandhi makes surprise visit to Delhi's Azadpur Mandi to know about prices of vegetables, fruits | WATCH

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited Azadpur Mandi in Delhi at 4 am on Tuesday. He spoke to vegetables and fruits vendors-traders inquiring about the price of food items.

His visit is part of his recent spree of visits to common places and meeting common men like drivers, farmers, mechanics etc.

Rahul Gandhi's impromptu visit to Sonipat village

Gandhi on July 8 made an impromptu stop at Madina village in Haryana's Sonipat district, interacted with people and spent time with farmers working agricultural lands. He also took part in paddy sowing, drove a tractor and ate food brought by women labourers working in the fields, party leaders from the state said. Gandhi reached the village amid a light drizzle at 6. 40 am and spent nearly two-and-a-half hours there, they said.

Rahul Gandhi left hospital after week-long wellness treatment in Kerala

Meanwhile, on July 27 (Saturday), the Congress leader completed his Ayurvedic wellness treatment at the famous Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala in Kerala and left for Delhi. In a Facebook post, Gandhi said his stay at the hospital was a rejuvenating experience. He thanked the doctors and staff for the "love and care" they shared for him.

"My stay at the Arya Vaidya Sala in Kottakkal has been a rejuvenating experience. My heartfelt thanks to Dr. PM Varier and his team of doctors and other staff, for the love and care they shared with me these past few days," he posted on Facebook with a picture.

On July 25, Gandhi attended a condolence meeting at Malappuram, organised by the Congress party in memory of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy.

Last Wednesday, he offered prayers at Sri Viswambhara Temple situated on the premises of Arya Vaidya Sala.

Later, Gandhi had also witnessed a Kathakali performance at PSV Natyasangham, a centre of national repute.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi had said that he thoroughly enjoyed the enthralling performance of Kathakali by PSV Natyasangham, a renowned classical centre under the aegis of Arya Vaidya Sala Kottakkal that was established by the legendary 'Vaidyaratnam' PS Varier." He had said that each art form of India is a reflection of its diverse histories and cultures.

