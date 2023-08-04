'Victory of love against hate', Congress hails SC verdict on Rahul Gandhi defamation case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

SC verdict: Congress hailed the Supreme Court verdict in the Rahul Gandhi defamation case and said that it is a “victory of love against hate”.

The SC on Friday (August 4) put an interim stay on the Gujarat High Court order convicting Rahul Gandhi in the ‘Modi surname’ remark defamation case.

“It is a victory of love against hate. Satyamev Jayate - Jai Hind,” the Official Twitter handle of Congress said.

Congress general secretary and Rahul Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra thanked the top court for giving a "just decision".

"Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth" ~Gautama Buddha. Thanks to the Hon'ble Supreme Court for giving a just decision," Priyanka tweeted.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal welcomed the SC verdict and said that no force can silence the voice of the people.

“We welcome the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s verdict staying Sh. @RahulGandhi ji’s conviction. Justice has prevailed. No force can silence the voice of the people,” he tweeted.

The party’s Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh termed the verdict a “strong vindication of truth and justice” and said that Rahul Gandhi “refused to bend” despite “relentless efforts” of the BJP’s machinery.

“The Supreme Court judgment is a strong vindication of truth and justice. Despite the relentless efforts of the BJPs machinery, @RahulGandhi has refused to bend, break or bow, choosing instead to place his faith in the judicial process,” he tweeted.

He said that his verdict should be a “lesson” for the BJP and added that the party will continue to expose the government’s failures.

“Let this be a lesson to the BJP and its acolytes: you can do your absolute worst but we will not back down. We will continue to expose and call out your failures as a Government and as a party. We will continue to uphold our Constitutional ideals and repose faith in our institutions which you so desperately want to destroy. Satyameva Jayate!” Jairam tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the order is the victory of truth and justice.

“The decision of the Supreme Court to stay the sentence in the defamation case against Mr. Rahul Gandhi is welcome. This is the victory of truth and justice,” Gehlot tweeted.

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah congratulated the people of Wayand, which was represented by Rahul Gandhi before being disqualified following the Gujarat court's conviction in the case earlier this year, and said, "Congratulations to the people of Wayanad upon having their representation in the Lok Sabha restored. #RahulGandhi #SupremeCourtofIndia".

Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the people of Wayand will be happy to get their MP back.

"The people of Kerala, especially the people of Wayanad will be happy as they have got their MP back. BJP should give an apology on this issue. The highest court of India realised that this is an attempt to silence Rahul Gandhi..., Chennithala said.

