Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on Election Commission, launches 'vote chori' campaign Rahul Gandhi had claimed a huge criminal fraud in polls through "collusion" between the BJP and the Election Commission, citing an analysis of voter rolls in a constituency in Karnataka last year.

Escalating its response to Rahul Gandhi's poll rigging allegations, Congress has launched a web portal allowing citizens to register their demand for the Election Commission's accountability over what it terms "vote chori" and to show support for the Leader of Opposition's call for digital voter rolls.

Congress 'vote chori' campaign

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said "vote theft" is an attack on the basic democratic principle of 'one person, one vote', and asserted that a clean voters' list is essential for free and fair elections.

"Vote Chori is an attack on the foundational idea of 'one man, one vote'. A clean voter roll is imperative for free and fair elections. Our demand from the EC is clear - be transparent and release digital voter rolls so that people and parties can audit them," he said.

The Congress leader urged people to support this demand by registering on votechori.in/ecdemand or by giving a missed call on 9650003420. "This is a fight to protect democracy," he added.

Rahul Gandhi claims "huge criminal fraud" in polls

Anyone can click on the portal link and download "vote chori proof, demand EC accountability, and report vote chori". It also carries Rahul Gandhi's video in which reiterated his explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in the polls through collusion between the BJP and the EC

He had cited an analysis in a constituency in Karnataka, and said it was "a crime against the Constitution".

The portal also carries a message which states that the vote is the foundation of our democracy but it's under "systematic attack by the BJP, with the Election Commission complicit".

"In just one assembly segment of Bangalore Central, we found over 1 lakh fake voters that helped the BJP win this Lok Sabha seat. Imagine this happening in 70-100 seats - it would destroy free elections," it claimed.

"The Congress and INDIA have raised alarms before, including in Maharashtra. Now we have proof. We will fight this vote chori with all our strength. Join us to defend our democracy," the message on the portal reads.

Once a person registers on the portal, a certificate is issued in his name, which states that he stands against "vote chori".

"I support Rahul Gandhi's demand of digital voter rolls from the EC," the certificate says.

Congress leaders shared their certificates online

The Congress portal also allows people to call a designated number, receive an SMS link, and register their support. Registrants get a digital certificate bearing the signatures of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary K C Venugopal, and treasurer Ajay Maken.

Many Congress leaders and supporters have shared their certificates online, amplifying Rahul Gandhi's "vote theft" allegations.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Saturday renewed its demand that the Leader of Opposition either sign a formal declaration backing his claims or apologise to the nation for what it calls "fake" accusations. This came a day after a heated exchange between Gandhi and the EC over alleged poll rigging in at least three states, with poll officials reiterating the need for documentary proof from the Congress leader.

