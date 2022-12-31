Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at Opposition, says 'I consider BJP my guru'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi speech: Taking a dig at the Opposition-the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he considers the Bharatiya Janata Party as his "guru" (teacher) as the BJP shows him a roadmap and teaches him "what should never be done".

Here are the main points of his speech:

#I want them (BJP) to attack us aggressively, this will help Congress party understand its ideology. I consider them (BJP) as my Guru, they are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done. I want to thank people from BJP & RSS, because the more they target us, it helps us in some way or the other

#When I attack govt, they say I am attacking Army. Govt should own up its mistakes and not hide behind armed forces: Rahul Gandhi.

#There is huge undercurrent against BJP.

#Opposition needs a central ideological framework that only Congress can provide but our role is also to make sure that opposition parties feel comfortable.

#If opposition stands effectively with a vision, what I am hearing from the ground, it will become very difficult for BJP to win the elections. But the opposition has to coordinate properly & the opposition has to go to the people with an alternative vision

#The doors of Bharat Jodo Yatra are open for everyone, we are not going to stop anyone from joining us. Akhilesh ji, Mayawati ji and others want "mohabbat ka Hindustan" and there is some relation of ideology between us

#When I started this, I just took it as an ordinary yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Slowly we understood that this yatra has a voice & feelings.

