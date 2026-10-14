Rahul Gandhi backs CJP for first time, calls jailing of Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka 'act of cowardice'

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reacted to the jailing of Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka as an "act of cowardice" as he vowed to reclaim Jantar Mantar as all parties involved in the ongoing agitation stand for the same cause.

In his first reaction to the CJP's protests, Rahul said, "Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice".

"Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights," he added.

The Congress MP further added that Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India and that "we will reclaim it".

Das, Ranka jailed for trespassing at Jantar Mantar

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were remanded to five days of judicial custody by a Delhi court earlier, a day after they were detained for allegedly trespassing into Jantar Mantar while protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The two were produced before a Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg, following which the court ordered that they be sent to prison.

Ajinkya Shinde, who was also present during the incident, was released on bail after furnishing a bond of ₹5,000. His release was subject to the condition that he refrain from participating in activities that could disrupt public order for one year.

Das, Ranka and Shinde were detained on October 13 after allegedly climbing over the locked gates of Jantar Mantar to enter the premises and stage a demonstration. The incident took place a day after the site lost its status as a designated protest venue.

During the hearing, Delhi Police argued that the accused had disturbed public order and violated the conditions stipulated in their bonds. The police further alleged that they had formally called on people to participate in the protest.

Citing these allegations, the police sought action against the accused. Following the hearing, the court remanded Das and Ranka to five days of judicial custody, while Shinde was released on bail subject to the specified conditions.

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